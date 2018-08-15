Manchester City investigate allegation of racist language

Manchester City have launched an investigation after a member of their youth scouting team was accused of using racist language in describing black players.

In June the club received a letter regarding the complaint, sent on behalf of a witness to a conversation where Dean Ramsdale allegedly used offensive terms.

The complaint was passed on to the club's legal and HR teams, who immediately began an internal investigation.

In a meeting with his bosses Ramsdale, who was previously Academy manager at Sheffield Wednesday, was told that such language would not be tolerated.

A letter of apology has been sent to the person who raised the complaint.

Manchester City have told Sky Sports News that all of their football staff are required to undertake diversity training, and that they work in conjunction with the Premier League, the Football Association and also race relations bodies to deliver such courses and ensure that training is up to date.

It is understood that City's investigation is still open.