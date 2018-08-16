LISTEN: The Debate with Ian Wright and Joleon Lescott

Kelly Cates was joined by Ian Wright and Joleon Lescott for Thursday's edition of The Debate.

The panel discussed Jose Mourinho's power struggle with Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, and the role of directors of football.

Wright also has hope for Arsenal under Unai Emery, and the panel debate whether a Premier League game could ever be played abroad.

