England watch: Who caught Gareth Southgate's eye in the latest round of Premier League games?

Which England players impressed and which ones struggled in the latest round of Premier League games? We take a look a look at some of the best and worst performers as Gareth Southgate keeps tabs on his options for England's UEFA Nations League games next month.

Three who impressed

Theo Walcott has still not played for England in a World Cup and probably never will now, but he did produce a good performance in Everton's first home game of the season to remind everyone that, at 29, he still has plenty to offer.

After scoring the opener in the 2-1 win over Southampton at Goodison Park, Walcott provided the assist for Richarlison to double the lead before half-time. A strong season for Walcott under Marco Silva might be enough to get him in Southgate's thoughts.

The England manager could not have missed the sensational goal by Callum Wilson in Bournemouth's come-from-behind win over West Ham at London Stadium. The 26-year-old striker has long been linked with a call-up and a good run of form could be all it takes.

Another hoping to get the chance to make his England debut sooner rather than later is Watford's Will Hughes. The 23-year-old midfielder scored a fine goal in the 3-1 win at Burnley on Sunday and has qualities that many feel Southgate's side were lacking in Russia.

And one who struggled…

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was on the scoresheet against Manchester United on the opening weekend but it did not go so well for him from a personal point of view against Wolves despite the Foxes winning 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Vardy's wild lunge on Matt Doherty resulted in a straight red card and means the England regular will now miss all three of Leicester's games prior to the next round of international fixtures. Not the ideal way to impress the man picking the squad.

Any other business…

In terms of the established England stars, Southgate will have welcomed the sight of captain Harry Kane breaking his August duck as well as seeing Kieran Trippier curl in what's fast becoming one of his trademark free-kicks in Tottenham's win over Fulham.

Ross Barkley got some more minutes in the Chelsea midfield but Ruben Loftus-Cheek did not even make Maurizio Sarri's squad for the 3-2 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

