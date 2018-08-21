Sergio Aguero leads the second Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week

Sergio Aguero racked up 24 Sky Sports Fantasy Football points last weekend

We look at the top scoring players from the second round of Premier League action, with Sergio Aguero topping the charts following his Huddersfield hat-trick.

Aguero (£12.8m) is joined by an otherwise financially friendly line-up, which would come in at £3.6m under the £100m budget and include the overall leading scorer Richarlison (£8.6m), who now boasts three goals and two Sky Sports Man of the Match awards.

Here's a look at the top scoring Sky Sports Fantasy Football team in full...

Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week

Neil Etheridge (£6.2m) - 16 points

The Cardiff stopper had a heroic week in earning Cardiff their first Premier League point since returning to the top flight. Etheridge saved a penalty and made an instrumental eight saves in preventing Newcastle from scoring. The coy and sharp 0.4 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers reaped the rewards of selecting the goalkeeper in their side.

Steve Cook (£7.5m) - 12 points

The Bournemouth defender is the joint-cheapest defender in the side at just £7.5m, scoring valuable Sky Sports Fantasy Football points through his goal and assist in their 2-1 win at West Ham. Cook just pips Ricardo Pereira (£7.6m) and Andrew Robertson (£9m), who both scored 12 points, due to his superior value for money.

Marcos Alonso (£10.1m) - 13 points

Marcos Alonso scored the winner against Arsenal

Alonso's tap-in against Arsenal sets him on course to match his tally of seven goals last season and justifies his hefty price tag. The Spaniard should also score valuable Sky Sports Fantasy Football points throughout the season with the added appeal of his set-piece threat, similar to the next man in the team.

Kieran Trippier (£8.5m) - 14 points

Trippier earned his points through his thunderous free-kick against Fulham, highlighting the precision that he showed from set pieces at the World Cup. This should keep free-kick duties out of the hands of Christian Eriksen for some time, meaning that the third most selected player in Sky Sports Fantasy Football is likely to continue to reward his owners from dead-ball positions.

Shane Duffy (£7.5m) - 13 points

The no-nonsense centre-back battled valiantly as he helped Brighton claim all three points against Manchester United. Duffy also got himself on the scoresheet and was crowned the Sky Sports Man of the Match for his performance, which paid dividends for 1.3 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses who astutely selected his services.

Virgil van Dijk (£9.9m) - 15 points

Virgil van Dijk produced a commanding display at Selhurst Park

The world's most expensive defender boasts a 100 per cent record for wins and clean sheets for Liverpool this season. Van Dijk was calmness personified in his Sky Sports Man of the Match performance against Crystal Palace, picking up an extra three points for hitting bonus tier two with 73 completed passes.

James Maddison (£7.6m) - 15 points

Another new signing is making an impact on his club. Maddison has started as he means to go on, topping off a Sky Sports Man of the Match award with a goal against Wolves. Leicester will hope he can fill the void left by Riyad Mahrez and the five per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses with him on board will feel they have signed one of the bargain buys of the season at a mere £7.6m.

Richarlison (£8.6m) - 13 points

Richarlison is the leading scorer in Sky Sports Fantasy Football

Richarlison is quickly becoming a Toffees favourite, notching another goal to add to his double last week. A second Sky Sports Man of the Match award in a row sees him make the Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week once more, as he is implementing the form that saw him blossom at Watford in the early stages of last season.

Theo Walcott (£8.9m) - 11 points

Although the arrivals of Bernard and Richarlison have got Everton fans excited, Walcott was the star of the show against Southampton as he scored one and set another up, and could have had a second had he not missed a late sitter.

Sergio Aguero (£12.8m) - 24 points

Sergio Aguero led a 6-1 rout of Huddersfield on Super Sunday

Aguero was firing all cylinders to score the ninth Premier League hat-trick of his career. His goals helped to see off the Terriers at the Etihad and naturally earn the Sky Sports Man of the Match award too, proving the point-pulling power that he possesses as well as rewarding the 22.6 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses who backed the Argentine.

Troy Deeney (£8.8m) - 12 points

The Hornets frontman was pivotal in earning Watford their second successive Premier League victory, notching a goal at Turf Moor after turning provider for Andre Gray's opener.