Charlton fans plan Valley protest over unpaid staff bonuses

Charlton supporters are planning to hold a major demonstration outside The Valley on Saturday after it emerged owner Roland Duchatelet had not paid bonuses owed to club staff.

The Addicks, once heralded as the model Premier League club, have seen financial matters off the field come to a head - with no signs of a proposed sale by the Belgian being close to completion and austerity measures continuing.

In an open letter, administrative staff at Charlton expressed "extreme disappointment" that money which was due to be paid on July 31 had not been forthcoming.

Following a meeting on Wednesday, the employees said while they will continue to meet "contractual obligations to the best of our abilities...we are also considering our next steps to ensure the payment of the bonuses as promised."

It has been reported the Sky Bet League One match against Fleetwood could be in doubt should the Charlton staff decide to take industrial action.

Protest group Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD) have suspended their call for a boycott and instead urged supporters to unite at The Valley on Saturday.

The statement read: "CARD will fully support any action taken by the staff in pursuit of their grievance, including if it leads to the postponement of Saturday's match, because we believe that would be a proportionate outcome to the years-long betrayal of staff and supporters alike.

"Whether or not they intend to go into the game, we are asking fans to assemble by 2.15pm outside main reception in the west stand car park or as near to it as possible on the day for a major demonstration.

"Thousands of supporters have already stopped attending matches. CARD believes this is the time for Charlton fans to stand up for their club - before there is nothing left to get behind."

CARD added the Football League should intervene to help resolve the "deteriorating situation" situation at the south-east London club.