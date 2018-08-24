European Paper Talk: Antonio Conte to replace Jose Mourinho?

Antonio Conte was sacked by Chelsea this summer

Italy

Antonio Conte has emerged as one of the frontrunners to replace Jose Mourinho, should the Portuguese coach leave Manchester United. Mourinho has faced intense pressure in recent weeks amid reports of growing disillusionment among the playing squad and friction between himself and Ed Woodward, the club's executive vice-chairman, following the failure to land a centre-back in the transfer window. Several reports have linked Conte, who is out of work following his departure from Chelsea, with the job and the Italian is reportedly keen on the idea. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are not interested in signing Claudio Marchisio. The midfielder recently left Juventus after 25 years at the club and has been linked with a host of clubs. However, while there are reportedly attractive offers from Russia and France, the 32-year-old will not be joining the Rossoneri. (Calciomercato)

Claudio Marchisio was at Juventus for 25 years

Spain

Chelsea have told Atletico Madrid they will only consider selling Marcos Alonso if the Spanish club are willing to meet the Blues' €60m (£54m) asking price. Diego Simeone is keen to add a left-back before the close of the transfer window with Filipe Luis likely to leave Atletico. However, Atleti could face stiff competition from arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are also in the market for a full-back. With Chelsea unable to buy a replacement until January, it makes the deal unlikely, but the La Liga duo will continue to test Chelsea's resolve. (AS)

Valencia are continuing negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over signing Goncalo Guedes on a permanent deal. The Portugal midfielder shone on loan for Los Che last season but capturing the 21-year-old in a €40m (£36m) deal has proved difficult. Valencia are keen to have Guedes ready to play for them by September 2, when they face Levante. (Marca)

Goncalo Guedes was on loan at Valencia last season

Cristiano Ronaldo says the reception he got from Juventus fans while playing for Real Madrid last season figured in his decision to join the Italian side. Ronaldo scored three times against Juve in the Champions League quarter-finals last season, one of which was a stunning overhead kick in Turin. "To be honest, what you see and hear in the stadium can be helpful for you," Ronaldo said. "Those moments of respect and appreciation are important. It was an unbelievable moment to see those fans on their feet and clapping, this had never happened to me before." (AS)

Barcelona are keen to discuss a contract extension with manager Ernesto Valverde. Valverde is in the final year of his current deal, but the club are keen to tie him down after he guided Barca to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double in his first season in charge. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

AC Milan are interested in PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has been linked with a move away from Paris all summer. While the Serie A window is closed, Milan are looking to arrange a deal for January or next summer for Rabiot. The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has rejected PSG's extension offer. Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona have also been linked with Rabiot. (Le10Sport)

Adrien Rabiot is out of contract next summer

Marseille want to sign Marchisio. Although the midfielder will not be joining Milan, a switch to France remains a strong possibility. Marchisio is believed to have a strong offer from Monaco but Marseille have not given up hope, despite the fact they cannot offer the player Champions League football this season. (L'Equipe)

Hatem Ben Arfa is set to decide on his next club. The former Newcastle attacking midfielder has been a free agent after leaving PSG at the end of last season but is expected to choose between Rennes and Nice. The 31-year-old enjoyed a stellar season at Nice in 2015/16, scoring 17 goals in 34 Ligue 1 appearances, earned a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Robert Lewandowski decided to stay at Bayern Munich after a 'highly inspirational' conversation with new manager Niko Kovac. The Poland international reportedly asked to leave the Bundesliga champions amid Real Madrid transfer rumours but will remain with Bayern this season.

"As an outsider, you have to step into his shoes," Kovac said. "He expressed himself very professionally, he didn't want to go on strike nor sit in the stands. That speaks in his favour. Our talks were highly inspirational, not as his trainer but on a personal level." (Sport BILD)