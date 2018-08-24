Chris Hughton tips Liverpool for Premier League title

Chris Hughton has backed Liverpool to contend for the Premier League title

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says Liverpool must be regarded as genuine Premier League title contenders.

His side travel to Anfield on Saturday to face Jurgen Klopp's team, who have strengthened in several key areas since last season.

Klopp's Reds finished 25 points adrift of champions Manchester City last season, but knocked out Pep Guardiola's side on their way to reaching the Champions League final.

Since, Klopp has spent in excess of £170m on new players, including goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho.

Hughton believes the necessary steps have been taken for his upcoming opponents to end their 29-year wait for a title tilt.

Goalkeeper Alisson is one of several players Liverpool brought in to strengthen

"Yes. Simply because they are a team - and because they didn't win it you sometimes forget - but they got to the final of the Champions League final last year," replied Hughton when asked if Liverpool are capable of going all the way.

"And if some circumstances had been different they might have won it.

"So you are talking about a team of that level, and I think they have improved the squad, so I think you have to [regard Liverpool as title contenders].

"Man City I think would naturally be the favourite because of what they have done last season and how convincing they were last season.

Brighton arrive at Anfield fresh off the back of a 3-2 win over Manchester United

"But yes, I would consider these to be very much title contenders as well."

Brighton will arrive at Anfield off the back of a 3-2 victory at home to Manchester United, while Klopp's side have won each of their opening games and are yet to concede a goal.