WATCH: Darius Vassell dispels rumours he treated infected toe with drill

Darius Vassell has dispelled rumours that he once treated an infected toe with a Black and Decker drill during his playing days.

The story goes that the former Aston Villa and Manchester City striker attempted to relieve the pain of an infected toe with the DIY drill, although it did not quite go to plan.

However, Vassell joined Ben and Kammy on Goals on Sunday and put paid to the rumours, and explained what really happened.

He said: "I attempted some DIY. It wasn't with a Black and Decker drill as has been described on the internet.

"When you've got blood under the nail, you need to get into that to relieve the pressure. Unfortunately, with me, anything that was touching that nail was excruciating so I attempted to do it myself at home, but I couldn't do it because just touching the nail was painful."

Vassell instead used a drill specially made to treat nail infections, which eventually cleared up.

