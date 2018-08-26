WATCH: Goal of the season from Northern Premier League side?

0:50 Watch Pablo Mills' wonder goal for Mickleover Sports (Credit: @GarrattJake) Watch Pablo Mills' wonder goal for Mickleover Sports (Credit: @GarrattJake)

It may be early, but Northern Premier League side Mickleover Sports have closed their goal of the season competition.

Defender Pablo Mills scored a wonder goal in his side's 3-2 win over North Ferriby United this weekend.

The 34-year-old, who was a youth player for Derby and has played for a number of clubs across England, hit a stunning strike to score the first of his two goals in the game.

Mills told Sky Sports News: "I didn't really have too much time to think about it. I've seen the opportunity and thought as long as I could hit it cleanly, I've got a chance of it going in. And that was pretty much it.

"[I've watched it] maybe over about 50 times, to be fair. It looks better the more I watch it.

Can Mills join Ireland's Stephanie Roche and Fleetwood's David Ball who were shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award in recent seasons?

