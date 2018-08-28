WATCH and VOTE: Premier League goals of the week

There were some more great goals in the Premier League this weekend and you can vote for your favourite below.

Last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah was a regular on this last season and h is back for the new campaign after producing a superb first-time finish for Liverpool's winner against Brighton.

Following his World Cup exploits, England defender Harry Maguire was the hero once again and his goal - a stoppage-time strike that earned Leicester a 2-1 victory over 10-man Southampton at St Mary's - is included.

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic and Newcastle striker Joselu both make the shortlist for their goals against Arsenal and Chelsea respectively, while Ryan Bertrand's superb strike for Southampton is included too.

Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri rounds off proceedings with a superb strike against Burnley.

