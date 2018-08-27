La Liga round-up: Celta Vigo earn first win under Antonio Mohamed

Antonio Mohamed saw his Celta Vigo side win for the first time this season

Antonio Mohamed enjoyed his first win as Celta Vigo coach as a virtuoso display from Pione Sisto helped them to a 2-1 victory at Levante.

The visitors took a 10th-minute lead when a corner found its way to Sisto, who took it around a defender and from a tight angle rifled the ball into the top corner.

The Denmark winger was enjoying himself and superbly picked out Maxi Gomez as Celta doubled their lead in the 35th minute.

Jose Luis Morales pulled a goal back for Levante from the penalty spot 13 minutes from time after Sergio Alvarez brought down Raphael Dwamena, but the visitors held on.

In the late game, substitute Chimy Avila scored a stunning volley as Huesca came from two goals down to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

It had looked like the home side would be joining Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table when Yuri Berchiche's first goal for the club made it 2-0 following Markel Susaeta's opener.

But Jorge Miramon pulled a goal back after 73 minutes with a shot from outside the area which slipped through the goalkeeper's grasp and Avila's blistering 18-yard volley into the top corner secured a point.