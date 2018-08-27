MNF: Gary Neville on how Wolves disturbed Man City

6:42 Gary Neville's in-depth tactical analysis on MNF on how Wolves ruffled Man City's feathers Gary Neville's in-depth tactical analysis on MNF on how Wolves ruffled Man City's feathers

Gary Neville gave an in-depth analysis on how Wolves ruffled Manchester City's feathers on Saturday, like no side outside the top six have done since before last season.

Wolves were the first side to take a point off Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions this season, and registered the second-most shots from a Premier League team against City since the start of last season (11).

Vincent Kompany was glowing in his praise of Wolves after the match, and Neville believes he saw City's centre-halves and midfielders disturbed for the first time from a non-top-six side since the 2016/17 season.

Spirited Wolves deny Man City

Wolves show another way against City

"It's the most I've seen Man City's centre-backs and central midfielders disturbed and disrupted from a team that isn't in the top six, certainly for the entirety last season," Neville said.

Wolves' statistics against Man City compared to all non-top-six sides against the champions last season

"They looked positive, had great intent, and have the players to execute it."

Neville believes this could be the blueprint for other clubs to follow if they are to stop the Premier League title favourites this season.

