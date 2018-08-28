LISTEN: The Debate podcast with Neil Lennon, Danny Murphy and Oliver Holt

The Debate - August 28

Neil Lennon, Danny Murphy and Oliver Holt joined Geoff Shreeves for the latest episode of The Debate on Sky Sports.

The panel discuss all the fallout from Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Monday Night Football. including Jose Mourinho's future at Old Trafford.

Tottenham are also on the agenda after their big win at United. Can Mauricio Pochettino's side go to another level and win the Premier League title? Or are Liverpool still Manchester City's closest challengers? Lennon, Murphy and Holt give their views.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill announced their retirements from England duty on Tuesday. Is the timing right for both players? The panel discuss whether Gareth Southgate should try and convince them to change their minds.

Finally, there is a look ahead to Sunday's Old Firm derby, which is live on Sky Sports Football.

