FA confirms support for safe-standing proposals in Premier League and Championship

Scottish champions Celtic currently have a safe-standing area in their Celtic Park stadium

The Football Association has confirmed its support for clubs to have a choice over whether to adopt safe-standing areas within their stadiums.

The government is carrying out an independent review on whether to make a change in the law which requires grounds to be all-seater in the Premier League and Championship.

Standing in English football's top two divisions was outlawed by the Football Spectators' Act in 1989, following recommendations by the Taylor Report into the Hillsborough disaster.

Shadow sports minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan wants the law to be changed so clubs can decide how best to allow fans to stand legally and safely in stadiums

The Premier League and EFL have previously supported the right for clubs to have the option. With the FA now making its position clear, it will tell the government's review it believes clubs should have a choice if they can implement standing areas safely.

A spokesperson said: "The FA supported the announcement from Sports Minister Tracey Crouch in June to conduct an "external analysis of evidence in relation to the all-seater policy" and supports clubs and leagues in having the option to choose whether they wish to provide standing options for supporters should there be clear evidence that satisfies the authorities over safety and security."

Liverpool supporters' union Spirit of Shankly say their visit to see Celtic's rail-seating area was a positive experience

Celtic have successfully introduced a safe-standing area in recent years, while Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town have added 550 rail seats to their stadium.

Earlier this year, members of Liverpool supporters' union Spirit of Shankly went to look at the safe standing arrangements at Celtic Park, after 18,000 fans took part in a poll set up by the group with 88 per cent in favour of safe standing.

Meanwhile in June, Tottenham revealed their new 62,000-seater stadium has been "future-proofed" for safe standing.