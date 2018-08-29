WATCH: Manic minute costs Newcastle in Carabao Cup

0:39 Watch the crazy finish at the City Ground Watch the crazy finish at the City Ground

Newcastle were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the second round after a dramatic finish to their clash with Nottingham Forest.

It looked as though the Premier League side would take the game to extra-time when Salomon Rondon scored in the 92nd minute to cancel out Daryl Murphy's early opener.

However, Matty Cash fired Forest back in front before a dramatic final minute.

Newcastle thought they should have been awarded a penalty when Ayoze Perez was challenged from behind by Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele.

But the referee did not point to the spot and, instead, Forest broke and Gil Dias chipped over Karl Darlow to make it 3-1 and secure victory for the hosts.

