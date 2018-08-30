Premier League referee Bobby Madley sacked after sending offensive social media message

Premier League referee Bobby Madley was sacked after sending an inappropriate message on social media featuring a picture of a disabled man, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the Snapchat message suggested the 32-year old would be able to win a race against the disabled man on a school sports day.

After the image was seen by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, he was informed that his contract would be terminated.

It is understood Madley is presently relocating to Norway and, if selected, he will be able to continue working as a professional match official.

The Premier League have told Sky Sports News: "Bobby Madley is no longer employed by PGMOL.

"We understand he has decided to relocate due to a change in his personal circumstances."

Madley had officiated 91 matches in the Premier League since 2013 and also took charge of last season's Community Shield at Wembley.