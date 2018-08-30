Nacer Chadli set to complete £10m move to Monaco from West Brom

Nacer Chadli looks set to complete a £10m move to Monaco

West Brom winger Nacer Chadli is undergoing a medical with Monaco ahead of a proposed £10m move to the Ligue 1 side, according to Sky sources.

The Belgium midfielder has been seeking an exit from West Brom after Darren Moore's side were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship in May.

It appears the 29-year-old will now get his move just in time, with the transfer window in France set to close on Friday.

Sky sources can also confirm that a £10m fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

Nacer Chadli impressed for Belgium at the World Cup this summer

Chadli joined the Baggies from Tottenham in 2016 but only managed 38 appearances for the Midlands club due to a string of injury problems.

Despite his struggle for fitness in the Premier League, Chadli found his form in time for the World Cup, playing his way into a starting place for Belgium's quarter-final victory over Brazil and semi-final defeat to France.