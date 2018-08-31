Richarlison, Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic: Best XI outside the Premier League's 'big six'?

James Tarkowski is the top performing player outside the 'big six'

Based upon the Opta stats used to power Sky Sports Six-a-Side, we take a look at the top performers outside the 'big six' so far this season.

Watford - who face Tottenham on Super Sunday - have made a perfect start to the new Premier League season, helped by the influential Roberto Pereyra but who else is defying more modest expectations?

While Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk are the leading points-scorers throughout the Premier League, here are the top performers who have been punching above their weight outside of the 'big six'…

GOALKEEPER

Alex McCarthy - 160.5pts

The Southampton goalkeeper has kept a solitary clean sheet so far for Mark Hughes' side this season but has saved an impressive 14 shots, marginally beating Wayne Hennessey's 13, which has contributed to 126 of his 160.5 points.

Alex McCarthy has racked up some early points

DEFENDERS

James Tarkowski - 245.5pts

Burnley's defence has not had the sturdy start Sean Dyche would have hoped for but the defender has chipped in with two goals in three Premier League games at the other end, as well as keeping a clean sheet on the opening day against Southampton. That makes him the highest Sky Sports Six-a-Side points-scorer for Burnley and the fourth highest in the entire league.

Steve Cook - 210pts

Bournemouth have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, with Steve Cook grabbing the winner at West Ham and keeping a clean sheet against Cardiff on the opening day. The defender has made a notable 27 clearances in three games so far.

Steve Cook celebrates his winner against West Ham

Sol Bamba - 179pts

Sol Bamba has recorded two clean sheets in just three games, operating at centre-half in both those games as opposed to the defensive midfield role he played against Bournemouth. He also boasts 21 successful aerial duels, the most out of any defender in the Premier League.

Sean Morrison - 178pts

Partnering Bamba for Cardiff's two clean sheets was Sean Morrison, who himself has also won an impressive amount of aerial duels in 19, suggesting Neil Warnock's side have had to defend resolutely at times.

MIDFIELDERS

Roberto Pereyra - 179pts

Roberto Pereyra has scored three in three this season for Watford and is halfway to bettering his five goals he notched last season, helping the Hornets get off to the perfect start. His passing has contributed to 40 of his points, while he has mustered three chances for his team-mates too.

Roberto Pereyra has found the net three times

Jean-Michael Seri - 223.5pts

Jean-Michael Seri has recorded a striking 215 successful passes so far this season, 31 more than his nearest challenger from outside the 'big six', contributing to 107.5 points. He also chipped in with a goal during Fulham's 4-2 victory over Burnley.

Ryan Fraser - 182pts

Outside of the 'big six', Ryan Fraser leads the market for chances created, making nine opportunities in three games and narrowly pipping Gylfi Sigurdsson to the title. The Scot has won 10 fouls too this campaign, four more than the next player in this combined XI, and got himself on the scoresheet against Cardiff on the opening day.

Richarlison - 177pts

Richarlison has hit the ground running again this season as he scored three goals in his first two games, the sort of form that saw him blossom at the start of his time at Watford. Prior to his sending off, the Brazilian had averaged 90.5 points in his two matches, which would have been more than Tarkowski's 81.83.

Richarlison saw red early on against Bournemouth

Ruben Neves - 165pts

The Wolves star, who was named in the Sky Bet Championship team of the season, has not needed time to settle into the Premier League. The central-midfielder has mustered up two chances for the team, including Raul Jimenez's late equaliser against Everton, while firing in a thunderous free-kick too, showcasing his set-piece capabilities.

STRIKER

Aleksandar Mitrovic - 172.5pts

The Serbia international has started the season as he left off in the Sky Bet Championship. He already has three Premier League goals in as many games, with the Fulham faithful hoping he will get close to or better the 12 in 20 he racked up last season after signing on-loan from Newcastle. His tally is the third highest out of the strikers, only behind Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah.