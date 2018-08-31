Football News

Usain Bolt named on bench for Central Coast Mariners

Last Updated: 31/08/18 10:39am

Usain Bolt has been named on the bench by Central Coast Mariners for their pre-season friendly match against amateur side Central Coast Football. 

Former Olympic champion Bolt has been training with the A-League team in a bid to secure a professional football contract.

The 32-year-old is shown on the team sheet among the substitutes with the letter 'T' for trialist next to his name.

More follows...

