Usain Bolt named on bench for Central Coast Mariners
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 31/08/18 10:39am
Usain Bolt has been named on the bench by Central Coast Mariners for their pre-season friendly match against amateur side Central Coast Football.
Former Olympic champion Bolt has been training with the A-League team in a bid to secure a professional football contract.
The 32-year-old is shown on the team sheet among the substitutes with the letter 'T' for trialist next to his name.
More follows...