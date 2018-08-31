Derby striker Chris Martin joins Hull City on season-long loan

Chris Martin has been at Derby since 2013 but set for a third loan spell

Hull have signed striker Chris Martin from Derby on a season-long loan.

Martin joins Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick in making the move to the KCOM Stadium after his loan move earlier on Friday.

Martin will make his debut after the international break as Hull face Derby on Saturday.

It's the 29-year-old's third loan spell while he has been at Derby following moves to Fulham and Reading.

The Scotland international scored one goal in 10 Sky Bet Championship games while on loan with Reading last season and has yet to make an appearance under manager Frank Lampard.

Martin told the club's website: "I can't wait to get started here after having a really positive chat with the Head Coach.

"Hopefully I can come here, play regular football and contribute towards helping the team to move up the table. I'm fit, fresh and ready to play as many games as possible."