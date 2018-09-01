Euro Paper Talk: AC Milan's failed move for Lyon's Memphis Depay

Milan failed in their attempts to sign Lyon's Memphis Depay

Italy

AC Milan failed in their attempts to sign Memphis Depay after the former Manchester United player opted to stay with Lyon. The Dutchman has impressed since moving to France and is a key part of Bruno Genesio's starting XI. (Calciomercato)

Spain

Thibaut Courtois is set to make his Real Madrid debut against Leganes with manager Julen Lopetegui opting to start to his summer signing ahead of long-term No 1 Keylor Navas. The Costa Rica shot-stopper kept goal in the opening two La Liga matches but the belief is it's now the right time for the former Chelsea man to replace him in the starting XI. (Marca)

Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior is set to feature in his first Madrid derby. He's been named in Santiago Solari's Castilla squad to take on the city rivals. However, the Brazilian is frustrated at not being part of the first-team plans with the European champions: Someday everything will make sense, meanwhile, laugh at the confusion, cry little and understand that everything happens for some reason." (Marca)

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has revealed he told his brother, Theo, not to join rivals Real Madrid last summer. The younger of the brothers ignored the advice and made the move across Madrid. "I told my brother to stay at Atletico, but he took his path." (AS)

Germany

Reiss Nelson completed a loan move to Hoffenheim with manager Julian Nagelsmann comparing his situation to former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry. The 18-year-old completed a loan move to the Bundesliga club on deadline day for European clubs and his new boss was quick to praise what his addition means to the German club: "Reiss is a player akin to Serge Gnabry's setup, maybe not so well developed. He wanted to leave the club to get more playtime. As for a one-on-one and his pace, we did not have that much in the squad anymore." (SportBild)

Kevin Trapp has rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan. The German shot-stopper left the Bundesliga club in 2015 to join Paris Saint-Germain but lost his place to Alphonse Areola. He's since slipped further down the pecking order since the arrival of Gianluigi Buffon and was eager to move to play regular first-team football. (Kicker)

Jerome Boateng claimed he held positive talks with Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel over a potential move to the French capital: "The task there was interesting, the talks with Thomas Tuchel were good." However, the move failed to materialise and the Ligue 1 champions opted to sign Schalke defender Thilo Kehrer. (Kicker)

France

Paris Saint-Germain struck on the final day of the transfer window to strengthen their squad ahead of what they hope is going to be a successful season. The French champions signed Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer and Bayern Munich left-back Juan Bernat for a reported £13.5m. The Spanish full-back will rival Angel Di Maria for a start as the left wing-back while Choupo-Moting will act as backup for Edinson Cavani. (L'Equipe)

Moussa Dembele got his long-awaited move away from Celtic, but it was left late. Lyon confirmed the £20million signing on Friday night just hours after Brendan Rodgers said the French forward wouldn't be leaving Parkhead. Lyon acted quickly to replace Mariano Diaz who returned to Real Madrid after a season with the Ligue 1 side. (Le10Sport)