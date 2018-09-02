LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast - Arsenal, Watford, Man Utd win

Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal's winner at Cardiff

Dave Jones was joined by Craig Bellamy, Jermain Defoe and Graeme Souness on Super Sunday to analyse wins for Arsenal, Watford and Manchester United.

Arsenal started the day with a thrilling victory at Cardiff, who twice equalised, only to lose 3-2 to a fine strike from Alexandre Lacazette in the 81st minute.

Watford came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Vicarage Road while Manchester United won 2-0 at Burnley thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku.

The Super Sunday pundits discussed all three results and also reflected on Spurs' struggles against Watford and United's performance at Burnley.

