LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast - Arsenal, Watford, Man Utd win
Last Updated: 02/09/18 7:50pm
Dave Jones was joined by Craig Bellamy, Jermain Defoe and Graeme Souness on Super Sunday to analyse wins for Arsenal, Watford and Manchester United.
Arsenal started the day with a thrilling victory at Cardiff, who twice equalised, only to lose 3-2 to a fine strike from Alexandre Lacazette in the 81st minute.
Watford came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Vicarage Road while Manchester United won 2-0 at Burnley thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku.
Tottenham vs Liverpool
September 15, 2018, 11:30am
Live on
LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast
Listen to the latest edition of the Super Sunday podcast from Sky Sports
The Super Sunday pundits discussed all three results and also reflected on Spurs' struggles against Watford and United's performance at Burnley.
Listen to the podcast and subscribe to more via iTunes
Play Super 6
Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.