WATCH AND VOTE: Premier League goal of the weekend

Who scored the best goal in the Premier League at the weekend? Watch and vote for your favourite...

Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both make the cut after scoring in a 3-2 win over Cardiff on Sunday.

Eden Hazard rounded off Chelsea's win over Bournemouth with a low drive while Andre Schurrle struck in Fulham's 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Kyle Walker scored with a powerful strike from distance for Manchester City against Newcastle, and Raheem Sterling is also included for his goal that put City ahead.

Which was the best goal of the weekend? Watch them all in the video above and then vote below...