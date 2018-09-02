Serie A round-up: Napoli lose touch with leaders Juventus

Carlo Ancelotti suffered the first defeat of his Napoli tenure away at Sampdoria

Napoli missed the chance to go level with Serie A leaders Juventus after tumbling to a 3-0 defeat at Sampdoria.

Juve moved three points clear courtesy of Saturday's 2-1 win at Parma, but Napoli were undone by two first-half goals from Sampdoria's Gregoire Defrel and Fabio Quagliarella's second-half strike.

Defrel, on a season-long loan from Roma, fired home rising shots in the 11th and 32nd minutes and Quagliarella added a third in the 75th minute to secure Sampdoria's first win of the season and send Napoli to their first defeat.

Sassuolo took advantage to move into second place as they ran out 5-3 winners against Genoa in a goal-fest at the Mapei Stadium.

The Black and Greens fell behind to Krzysztof Piatek's 27th-minute opener for Genoa, but hit back to score four goals in 12 minutes at the end of the first half.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Pol Lirola and Khouma Babacar were all on target before Genoa defender Nicolas Spolli's own goal.

Gianmarco Ferrari extended Sassuolo's lead just after the hour before Goran Pandev pulled one back for the visitors and Piatek grabbed his second.

Cagliari registered their first victory of the campaign as Nicolo Barella notched the only goal in a 1-0 win at Atalanta.

Barella scored direct from a free-kick just before half-time and that was enough to inflict on Atalanta their first defeat.

Marco Benassi struck the only goal as Fiorentina made it two straight wins with a 1-0 home victory against Udinese in a tea-time kick-off.

Benassi raced on to Federico Chiesa's through-ball and finished into the bottom corner in the 73rd minute as La Viola followed up their 6-1 thrashing of Chievo in their opening match with another three points.

Luis Alberto's solitary goal, four minutes into the second half, clinched Lazio's first win of the campaign, 1-0 at home against Frosinone, who are still chasing their first victory.

Bottom club Chievo remain winless after their first three matches as they drew 0-0 at home against Empoli.

SPAL's winning start to the season came to a halt in a 1-0 defeat at Torino, who notched their first win of the campaign.

Nicolas N'Koulou headed the only goal seven minutes into the second half in a game that was temporarily suspended 18 minutes into the first period due to a torrential downpour in Turin.