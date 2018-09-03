La Liga round-up: Valencia's wait for first win continues

Michy Batshuayi was unable to fire Valencia to their first La Liga win of the season

Valencia's wait for a first win of the season extended to three games as they were geld to a 2-2 draw at 10-man Levante.

Marcelino's team had to come from behind on two occasions to two goals from Roger Marti, with Denis Cheryshev and a second-half Dani Parejo penalty securing a point for the visitors.

Levante had to play the final 14 minutes with 10 men after Coke Andujar was sent off for a second bookable offence, but the maiden win remained illusive for Valencia.

Veteran forward Joaquin Sanchez came on as a late substitute and headed Real Betis to a first home win over rivals Sevilla since 2006.

The 37-year-old scored in the 80th minute to secure the 1-0 victory at Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Video Assistant Referee awarded a penalty and chalked off a goal in Alaves' 2-1 victory over Espanyol.

Leo Baptistao fired Espanyol ahead from the penalty spot after VAR upheld the referee's decision to penalise Víctor Laguardia's foul on David Lopez.

But Alaves fought back to snatch the victory thanks to second-half goals from Borja Baston and Ruben Sobrino.