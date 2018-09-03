Romelu Lukaku says Manchester United ready to show different side to their game

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday

Romelu Lukaku says "people will now see a different side" to Manchester United after they got their Premier League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

The Belgian striker scored both goals to hand Jose Mourinho's side their first victory in three matches, following humbling defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lukaku says United's improved performance at Turf Moor was a result of their work on the training ground, saying: "The people will now see a different side of us.

Jose Mourinho was under pressure to revive United's fortunes following successive defeats

"Everything that we worked on in the last couple of weeks is coming out now - lots of quick passing, runs in behind, a lot of action and a lot of chances.

"We have the mentality, but it needs to come out a bit more. That is what the manager wants and that is what we need to do.

"We should have scored more in the first half and more in the second half, but we played better and there was a big improvement in our play."