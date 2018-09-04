WATCH: Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry left injured by brother

0:49 Steven Lowry caught his brother Philip during Crusaders' game against Coleraine Steven Lowry caught his brother Philip during Crusaders' game against Coleraine

Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry joked his brother Stephen "should have been sent off" after his not-so-brotherly tackle left him injured.

The Lowry brothers were playing against each other in a Northern Irish Premiership game between Crusaders and Coleraine on Monday night in Belfast.

Younger brother Philip was forced off in the first half after a bad challenge by first-born Stephen, and will be out for at least two weeks.

Stephen was booked for the foul and then got away with another couple of fouls to stay on the pitch.

"I've had a few choice words with him, but we have laughed it off", Philip told Sky Sports News. "I hope to get him back later in the season!



"My dad wasn't too happy with the tackle either. He suggested for Stephen not to be invited to the next family get together."

Coleraine eventually went on to win the game 3-0 and move top of the Northern Ireland Premiership.

You can watch footage of the nasty collision between the two brothers in the video above.