Nick Pope found out he was in England's World Cup squad on Sky Sports News in Paphos

1:49 Nick Pope has revealed where he was when he got his England World Cup call-up Nick Pope has revealed where he was when he got his England World Cup call-up

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope found out he was in England's World Cup squad while watching Sky Sports News in Paphos!

The 26-year-old was enjoying a well-earned break in Cyprus after the end of last season when he took the call from the Football Association telling him he was part on the plane to Russia.

Nick Pope (right) on the Soccer AM sofa with Jimmy Bullard

However, Pope - who is currently out injured after dislocating his shoulder against Aberdeen in the Europa League in August - did not believe it until seeing the announcement in a bar on Sky Sports News.

"I was in Paphos in Cyprus," he told Soccer AM. "I was in disbelief obviously so I went down to a local sports bar to check it was real an hour later, as you only find out an hour before the public and everyone learn.

England vs Spain Live on

"So it gave me an hour to find a place with Sky Sports News!"