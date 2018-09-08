Celtic 3-3 Liverpool: Joan Capdevila scores twice in Match for Cancer

James Milner helped organise the charity match

Celtic and Liverpool shared six goals in an entertaining 3-3 draw in Stiliyan Petrov and James Milner's 'Match for Cancer' on Saturday.

Petrov and Milner organised the charity game at Celtic Park, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp taking charge of the teams.

Jamie Redknapp, Joe Hart, Luis Garcia and Dirk Kuyt were among the players in Milner's Liverpool side, while Henrik Larsson, Scott Brown, Robbie Keane and Gareth Barry were in Petrov's Celtic squad.

Team news Celtic squad: Given, Boruc, Larsson, Brown, Stoichkov, McCourt, McKinlay, McNamara, Donnelly, Young, Agbonlahor, McManus, Valgaeren, Mjallby, Hartson, Keane, Boyd, Ferreira, Compston.



Liverpool squad: Hart, Kirkland, Warnock, Richards, Lescott, McAteer, Redknapp, Heskey, Hargreaves, Kuyt, Lynch, Garcia, Capdevila, Young, Taylor, Harrison, O'Carroll, Best.

Jeremy Lynch - of the F2 Freestylers - put Liverpool in front from the penalty spot in the 11th minute.

Larsson saw a shot cleared off the line by Joleon Lescott and Shay Given made a brilliant save to tip away a header from Milner.

Joan Capdevilla celebrates after making it 2-1 Liverpool

Keane levelled for Celtic after combining with Ashley Young, but Joan Capdevila headed in from a corner to put Liverpool ahead again.

Young rounded Joe Hart and made it 2-2, only for Capdevila to score a second to give Liverpool the lead at half-time.

Chris Kirkland made several saves to keep Liverpool ahead before Stephen Warnock made a fantastic block to deny Larsson.

Jurgen Klopp took charge of the Liverpool side

However, former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor ensured the game finished all square after being set up by Celtic legend Larsson.

Celtic travel to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Friday, September 14.