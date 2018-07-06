Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Manchester United kick off 2018/19 season

Sky Sports has announced the first batch of live Premier League fixtures for the 2018/19 season, including Arsenal v Manchester City on the opening weekend.

Unai Emery's first competitive game in charge of Arsenal since replacing Arsene Wenger will be at home to defending champions Manchester City, live on Super Sunday on Sunday, August 12 (4pm).

The new season will kick off at Old Trafford on Friday, August 10 when Manchester United host Leicester City live on Friday Night Football (7.45pm) with Newcastle v Tottenham (Saturday, August 11, 12.30pm) and Liverpool v West Ham (Sunday, August 12, 1.30pm) also live on the opening weekend.

Sky Sports has announced 24 live Premier League fixtures for August, September and early October with all 20 clubs to be shown in that period.

Further highlights include Tottenham's first game at their new stadium when they host Liverpool on Saturday, September 15 (12.30pm) as well as their trip to Old Trafford for a Monday Night Football showdown with Manchester United (Monday, August 27, 8pm).

World Cup rivals Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford will be back in Premier League action for Manchester United in a Friday Night Football season-opener

Mobile users will once again be able to see in-game goals and match highlights.