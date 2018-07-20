Premier League 2018/19: Ten players with a point to prove

Alexis Sanchez and Alvaro Morata have a point to prove this season

We pick out 10 players who have a point to prove ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Alexis Sanchez - Manchester United

Sanchez was a target for both Manchester clubs in January and it was seen as a major coup when United persuaded him to head to Old Trafford, but he did not have the anticipated impact upon his arrival. Supporters expected more than three goals in 18 games and while the Chilean's pedigree is proven, bigger things will be expected in his first full season.

Jose Mourinho consoles Sanchez after the FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea

Alvaro Morata - Chelsea

With six Premier League goals before the end of September, Morata made a fast start to his Chelsea career before fading so badly that he did not even make Spain's World Cup squad. He scored only once in 14 Premier League appearances after Boxing Day, raising doubts about his ability to lead the line for a top team. Now 25, this could be a defining season.

Paul Pogba - Manchester United

Pogba is used to big expectations and his key role in France's World Cup win only underlines the fact that he is a player who can propel his team to big things. He has shown glimpses of his class since returning to Old Trafford but such is his ability that there remains a belief that there is more to come. Will this be the year that Pogba really steps up for his side?

Paul Pogba is now a World Cup winner and United hope to feel the benefit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Only Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane boasted a better minutes-per-goal record in the Premier League than Aubameyang last season. Even so, having been cup-tied for Arsenal's Europa League campaign, it was still a relatively low-key start to his career at the club. The hope now will be that he can really come to the fore in his first full season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is preparing for his first full season at Arsenal

Dele Alli - Tottenham

Alli failed to reach double figures for goals for the first time in his Tottenham career last season, scoring half as many as the previous campaign. It was still a significant contribution for a player who is still only 22 but there is a fear that Alli could plateau and he did not have things his own way at the World Cup either. Now is the time to go to the next level.

Dele Alli will be in the spotlight as he searches for his best form at Spurs

John Stones - Manchester City

Stones looked imperious at times during England's World Cup run but the campaign still ended with him responsible for Croatia's winning goal. It did little to alter the view that he is a defender of real talent who is prone to lapses of concentration. Stones needs to change that perception but firstly he must force his way back into Pep Guardiola's first-choice team.

John Stones was culpable for Mario Mandzukic's semi-final winner

Jack Wilshere - West Ham

Wilshere held talks with Arsenal coach Unai Emery and was not encouraged that he would be seeing much first-team action. He was also omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad. It has been a summer of setbacks for the midfielder but his move to West Ham offers the promise of a fresh start. At 26, there is time to start anew. But can he seize this chance?

Jack Wilshere needs to make the most of his fresh start at West Ham

Adam Lallana - Liverpool

There has been some suggestion that England missed Lallana's creativity in Russia and he is certainly a player who offers something different to Liverpool. Sadly, he was only able to start one game for the Reds in the Premier League last season due to injury. Now fit again, this is a big season for the 30-year-old midfielder. Will he get back to his best?

Adam Lallana is back to full fitness at Liverpool and will want to make an impact

Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham

The Fulham teenager enjoyed a hugely impressive season in the Championship, fully justifying his decision to hold fire on a transfer to the Premier League. He has made it to the top flight anyway now and there will be a lot of eyes on how easily he can step up. Still only 18, Sessegnon's potential is huge but so is the test that is ahead of him.

Ryan Sessegnon has been a revelation but can he do it in the Premier League?

Loris Karius - Liverpool

It was a nightmare finish to the season for Karius as his errors in the Champions League final cost Liverpool their chance of glory. Those mistakes will never be forgotten but he is a 25-year-old goalkeeper - time is still on his side and everyone loves a redemption story. Will Karius recover from the setback and will he get the chance to do so at Anfield?