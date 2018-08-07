Premier League season preview: Club-by-club guide to 2018/19

The Premier League is back but how are the teams shaping up?

Our club-by-club guide to the Premier League season with transfer details and expert views.

Tap or click on the club to read our 2018/19 previews in full and have your say on where each side will finish...

What will Arsenal achieve? We pick out three challenges facing Arsenal as they prepare for their first Premier League season under Unai Emery.

Charlie Nicholas says: "You can guarantee these Arsenal players know that if they don't perform they will be moved on."

More patient building at Bournemouth? The Cherries will be looking to continue their evolution under long-serving manager Eddie Howe.

Paul Merson says: "Eddie Howe has been very loyal … I think they'll be in a battle, but I think they'll come out of it alright."

Can Brighton survive once more? We pick out the challenges facing boss Chris Hughton and get an expert view on their chances...

Paul Merson says: "The problem is goalscoring. Glenn Murray got a lot of goals last season, and they need someone to match that or they're going to be in trouble."

Burnley are targeting a European run but can Sean Dyche's team continue to punch above their weight in the Premier League as well?

Matt Le Tissier says: "It is going to be a very difficult season for Burnley because the expectation levels have risen."

Can Neil Warnock's team upset the odds? The unfancied Bluebirds will be looking to cause an upset on their return to the Premier League.

Charlie Nicholas says: "Neil Warnock won't dress this up as some opportunity to create a great side. It won't be pretty but he's made a side who are hard to beat."

Will Maurizio Sarri's methods work in the Premier League? We take a look at the main challenges facing the Italian as he leads Chelsea into a new era.

Paul Merson says: "Sarri coming in late has a massive impact. I watched them in the Community Shield and they've just got no pace up front."

What can the Eagles expect? Crystal Palace are gearing up for a sixth consecutive season in the Premier League, but can they build on the success of last season?

Charlie Nicholas says: "I honestly don't see them struggling in the relegation battle. They should be aiming towards the top half."

Marco Silva's arrival has blown away the gloom of Sam Allardyce's Everton tenure, but can the new man at the helm take the Toffees to the next level?

Matt Le Tissier says: "I don't think they've done enough in the transfer window to be competing for the top six."

With Fulham having bought well on their return to the Premier League this summer, Slavisa Jokanovic's side will be out to impress and the momentum is with them.

Paul Merson says: "They're good passers. If you can get it down and pass it, that's fine. It's when you try to play that way and can't pass it that you need to worry."

Huddersfield Town narrowly avoided the drop last season but can David Wagner pull it off again? Survival will be the aim from the outset.

Paul Merson says: "I think it's a season too far for Huddersfield. They're not going to start how they did last year and if they don't, they're going to be relegated."

Is there life after Riyad Mahrez? Leicester will hope so and Claude Puel must find a way to make it work at the King Power Stadium this season.

Paul Merson says: "They're decent when they get their best team out, and they could do something, and maybe they could get seventh and go for Europe."

Is it finally Liverpool's year? We pick out three of the challenges facing the Reds as they dream again of winning the Premier League...

Phil Thompson says: "I like what Jurgen Klopp has done by trying to strengthen the players behind the front three. That part of the team is where you win titles."

Will Manchester City retain the title? Three challenges facing Pep Guardiola as he looks to deliver another Premier League crown.

Charlie Nicholas says: "It's so difficult to win back-to-back titles but the thing about Pep is he demands humility from his players."

Worrying signs at Old Trafford? We assess the challenges facing Jose Mourinho as Manchester United prepare for the Premier League season.

Phil Thompson says: "I think alarm bells will be ringing on a commercial front with the manager and the team not really operating in the way the fans want."

Rafael Benitez secured a top-half finish last season but the investment has not followed. What will that mean for Newcastle's chances this time around?

Phil Thompson says: "Rafael Benitez has done incredible stuff at Newcastle but it's just déjà vu. He needs more backing and he's not getting it."

It is a fresh start for Southampton but can they now climb back towards the top half of the Premier League table under Mark Hughes?

Matt Le Tissier says: "I would be quite content with a mid-table finish after the scare of last season. My nerves have just about recovered from that Swansea game!"

Time for the next step? Will Tottenham celebrate the opening of their new stadium by ending their long wait for silverware under Mauricio Pochettino?

Matt Le Tissier says: "I know Tottenham have been slow in the market but I don't necessarily see that as a bad sign as they are getting stronger as a unit."

Do Watford lack firepower? Without adequate strengthening in attack, goals could come at a premium for Javi Gracia's Hornets this season.

Paul Merson says: "I worry for Watford. I think they'll go down this season. They struggled last season in phases."

After another busy summer with a number of big-name signings arriving, could West Ham be about to flourish under new coach Manuel Pellegrini?

Charlie Nicholas says: "The fans don't like the owners but they've got somebody in who supporters will want to get behind with his personality, record and style."

Can Wolves shock the elite? The Premier League newcomers have huge ambitions under Nuno Espirito Santo and he has been backed in the transfer market.

Charlie Nicholas says: "Wolves have made some excellent signings but they are also a strong unit. Of the newly promoted sides they're the least likely to struggle."

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.