VOTE: Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Richarlison - who scored the best Premier League goal of the weekend?

There's been some cracking goals in the first weekend of the Premier League - but which one is best? Vote here.

Raheem Sterling scored only his third goal from outside the box in his league career, while Richarlison marked his Everton debut with a delightful double at Molineux.

Bernardo Silva was also on target for Manchester City at Arsenal with a thumping strike, while Roberto Pereyra's volley from a corner for Watford was one to remember.

Ruben Neves and Pedro also made it into our top goals of the weekend - so click play on the video above and then vote for your favourite below.