Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Sunday

Liverpool started the season in style on Super Sunday as they condemned West Ham to a 4-0 defeat in Manuel Pellegrini's first game in charge.

Liverpool 4-0 West Ham

Southampton and Burnley played out a scoreless draw at St Mary's as goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Joe Hart distinguished themselves with a string of fine saves.

Southampton 0-0 Burnley

Unai Emery suffered defeat on his Arsenal debut as Manchester City kicked off their title defence with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 0-2 Man City

Saturday

Dele Alli scored a first-half winner as Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-1 in Saturday's early kick-off at St James' Park.

Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham

Jorginho scored on his Chelsea debut as Maurizio Sarri's tenure began with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea

Raul Jimenez rescued a point for Wolves in their first game back in the Premier League in a 2-2 draw with Everton at Molineux.

Wolves 2-2 Everton

Wilfried Zaha opened his account for the new Premier League season as Crystal Palace beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Roberto Pereyra scored twice as Watford comfortably beat Brighton 2-0 at Vicarage Road to get their 2018/19 season off to the perfect start.

Watford 2-0 Brighton

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson were on target as Bournemouth kicked off the season with a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Cardiff at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff

Friday

Paul Pogba's first-half penalty and Luke Shaw's second-half strike ushered in the new Premier League season on Friday night as Manchester United sealed a 2-1 victory over Leicester at Old Trafford.