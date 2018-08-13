WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Last Updated: 12/08/18 11:54pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.
Sunday
Liverpool 4-0 West Ham
Liverpool started the season in style on Super Sunday as they condemned West Ham to a 4-0 defeat in Manuel Pellegrini's first game in charge.
Southampton 0-0 Burnley
Southampton and Burnley played out a scoreless draw at St Mary's as goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Joe Hart distinguished themselves with a string of fine saves.
Arsenal 0-2 Man City
Unai Emery suffered defeat on his Arsenal debut as Manchester City kicked off their title defence with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.
Saturday
Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham
Dele Alli scored a first-half winner as Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-1 in Saturday's early kick-off at St James' Park.
Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea
Jorginho scored on his Chelsea debut as Maurizio Sarri's tenure began with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.
Wolves 2-2 Everton
Raul Jimenez rescued a point for Wolves in their first game back in the Premier League in a 2-2 draw with Everton at Molineux.
Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha opened his account for the new Premier League season as Crystal Palace beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Watford 2-0 Brighton
Roberto Pereyra scored twice as Watford comfortably beat Brighton 2-0 at Vicarage Road to get their 2018/19 season off to the perfect start.
Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff
Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson were on target as Bournemouth kicked off the season with a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Cardiff at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
Friday
Manchester United 2-1 Leicester
Paul Pogba's first-half penalty and Luke Shaw's second-half strike ushered in the new Premier League season on Friday night as Manchester United sealed a 2-1 victory over Leicester at Old Trafford.