WATCH: Crystal Palace stun Liverpool in 2014

3:54 Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool - 2014 Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool - 2014

Ahead of their visit to Selhurst Park, relive one of the most dramatic clashes between Crystal Palace and Liverpool from 2014.

With the Reds clinging onto faint title hopes despite a 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea, and needing a significant win to boost their goal difference towards that of Manchester City's, Liverpool travelled to south London for Monday Night Football under Brendan Rodgers in 2013/14.

They took a 3-0 lead with Luis Suarez and Joe Allen scoring, and Damien Delaney putting through his own net. But three goals in the final 11 minutes earned a share of the spoils for Palace under Tony Pulis following an exceptional comeback, while the result left Liverpool only a point ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, having played a game more.

In the end, Manuel Pellegrini's side sealed a second Premier League title in three years, leaving Liverpool's wait for a top-flight league championship still stretching back to 1990.

Click play above to relive the incredible comeback from Crystal Palace - although Liverpool fans may want to watch between their fingers.