Mauricio Pochettino refuses to criticise Jose Mourinho

Mauricio Pochettino refused to "trash" Jose Mourinho and Manchester United ahead of Tottenham's trip to Old Trafford.

United suffered a humbling 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Sunday, which has led to criticism and increased pressure on Mourinho ahead of facing Spurs on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

However, Pochettino, whose relationship with Mourinho stretches back to when the pair both managed in La Liga, insisted he would be the last person to criticise the former Real Madrid manager.

"I am not here to talk about my opponents," Pochettino said.

"I need to consider some aspects because we are going to play with them but I am not going here to trash what they are doing or what happened around them."

"I have a very good relationship with 'Mou' from when I was manager in Espanyol and of course I have full respect for him and Manchester United."

Despite Tottenham having started the season with victories over Newcastle and Fulham, Pochettino insisted that pressure never relents on any Premier League manager.

"When you are manager you are (in the spotlight)," Pochettino said. "The people are trashing you, talking about your decisions."

"Of course when you win all the people know that you are good but when you lose all people know that the manager was wrong."

"At all Premier League clubs we are so exposed."

Since joining Spurs in 2014, Pochettino has lost on all four of his visits to Old Trafford, with Tottenham failing to score a goal.

While the Argentine refutes the idea that the result at Old Trafford will define Tottenham's season, he accepts winning away to top-six rivals is an area where his side can improve.

Spurs can also take inspiration from ending a 28-year winless run at Stamford Bridge by beating Chelsea 3-1 in April.

"Chelsea last season was a good example," Pochettino said. "After 28 years we won a game. Why not? Always you need to believe and of course I believe more than ever that we can win."

"We are working hard. We are trying to be consistent and of course after four years many things can improve and one thing we need to improve is winning against some clubs away from home, like Manchester United."