WATCH and VOTE: Premier League goals of the week

Watch our compilation of the best Premier League goals from Matchweek Three, and vote below for your favourite!

There were some more great goals in the Premier League this weekend, and you can vote for your favourite below.

Last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah was a regular on this in 2017/18, and he is back for the new campaign after producing a superb first-time finish for Liverpool's winner against Brighton on Saturday evening.

Following his World Cup exploits, England defender Harry Maguire was the hero once again and his goal - a stoppage-time strike that earned Leicester a 2-1 victory over 10-man Southampton at St Mary's - is included.

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic and Newcastle striker Joselu both make the shortlist for their goals against Arsenal and Chelsea respectively, while Ryan Bertrand's rocket for Southampton is included too.

Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri rounds off proceedings with his screamer against Burnley on Sunday.

Hit play on the video above to watch the goals then vote for your favourite below!