WATCH: Premier League Saves of the Week

Premier League: Saves of the Round

There were a number of stunning stops in the Premier League at the weekend, including an early save-of-the-season contender from Wolves' Rui Patricio.

The Portugal international pulled off a stunning save to turn Raheem Sterling's long-range shot onto the bar during Wolves' 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City.

In the same game, Ederson had to be at his best to keep out Helder Costa before Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski produced the pick of the saves from the Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

Mat Ryan got in on the act against Liverpool, palming Roberto Firmino's goal-bound header away to safety in Brighton's 1-0 defeat at Anfield.

Watford's Ben Foster and Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey also make the list for their saves to deny James McArthur and Will Hughes respectively during Watford's 2-1 win over Palace at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

