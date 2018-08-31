Watford and Liverpool dominate Premier League nominations for August awards

Watford's Javi Gracia is up for August's Premier League manager of the month award

Watford could dominate August's Premier League awards after nominations for manager Javi Gracia and in-form winger Roberto Pereyra.

Gracia is among the nominees for Premier League Manager of the Month for August after his side's fine start to the season.

The Hornets are one of four sides who have won their first three games of the 2018/19 campaign.

Leicester vs Liverpool Live on

Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, the other three sides with 100 per cent records, have also had their managers - Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri respectively - nominated.

Klopp's side top the Premier League on goal difference and are the only top division team yet to have conceded a goal.

2:13 Here's our pick of the best skills, flicks and tricks from August in the Premier League Here's our pick of the best skills, flicks and tricks from August in the Premier League

Two Liverpool players have also been nominated for August's Player of the Month award, along with one of Gracia's most important players.

Virgil van Dijk has been central to Liverpool's defensive solidity in the first three games, while Sadio Mane has scored three of their seven goals so far.

Roberto Pereyra has enjoyed a superb start to the 2018/19 campaign

Pereyra is in the running for the award after scoring three goals, including one against Brighton which is also up for the Goal of the Month award.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has been nominated after a goal and an assist in his first three games, while there is also a nomination for Tottenham's Lucas Moura who, like Pereyra, is also on the list for Goal of the Month for his second strike against Manchester United and his goal against Fulham,

Watford vs Tottenham Live on

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy and Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge complete the nominations for Player of the Month.

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth v West Ham) Andre Gray (Watford v Burnley) David Silva (Man City v Huddersfield) Ryan Bertrand (Southampton v Leicester) and Jean Michael Seri (Fulham v Burnley) are also nominated for Goal of the Month.