Mauricio Pochettino is world-class, says Watford boss Javi Gracia

Gracia prepares to lock horns with Pochettino when Watford host Tottenham on Renault Super Sunday, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

The Watford boss says he will embrace the challenge of pitting his managerial wits against Pochettino.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Gracia said: "I know him from Spain because he played at Espanyol and I played against him many times for other teams.

"I know him, I know the technical staff as well. And in this moment I think he is one of the best coaches, not only in England, but also the world as well.

"I think it [Sunday's televised clash] will be a good challenge for us [as a team] and for me as well."

Something has to give at Vicarage Road on Sunday with both sides possessing a 100 per cent record after the opening three matches of the season.

Gracia's side go into the game as underdogs but the Spaniard is confident Watford can keep their winning run going.

"It [this game] is no different from the other ones. For me, all the games are important.

"Now, after three wins, we know we have the chance to win another one, playing at home with the support of our fans. And now we feel stronger and more comfortable and we think we are able to go on in the same way.

"The past is the past. It is, as you say, 'water under the bridge'. I prefer to think about the present - and thinking about the present I think will make a better future.

"And in this moment we try to work hard and create a good atmosphere and with the support of our fans I think we are able to win."