Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Lacazette star in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week

Romelu Lukaku topped the Sky Sports Fantasy Football charts

We look at the latest Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week as Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Lacazette feature after getting their sides back on track.

Lukaku scored twice as Manchester United bounced back from successive defeats, while Lacazette scored one and set another up in Arsenal's thrilling win at Cardiff.

Here's who else starred in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures...

GOALKEEPER

Rui Patricio (£6.6m) - 14 points

The Wolves stopper earned his side their first clean sheet of the season, making three saves in a 1-0 win at West Ham, landing the Sky Sports Man of the Match award in the process.

DEFENDERS

Kyle Walker (£10.5m) - 16 points

Kyle Walker's piledriver saw Man City edge past Newcastle

The marauding right-back is the most expensive, yet the highest scoring, defender in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week. His long-range strike and Sky Sports Man of the Match performance contributed to the 16 points he racked up, along with the 68 passes he completed which saw him earn tier one bonus points.

Cedric Soares (£8m) - 10 points

The Portuguese defender provided the assist for Danny Ings' goal while helping Southampton obtain their second clean sheet of the season. Soares edges out Antonio Rudiger (£9.5m) due to his superior value for money, while also rewarding the 0.6 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses who shrewdly selected his services.

David Luiz (£8.8m) - 12 points

Flourishing under Maurizio Sarri, Luiz makes his first appearance in this XI after his 86 successful passes and three successful tackles saw him earn tier two and tier one bonus points respectively. A clean sheet for the Brazilian helped to continue Chelsea's perfect start to the campaign.

Jonny Otto (£6.2m) - 10 points

Otto won all five of his attempted tackles, in doing so earning tier two bonus points. His clean sheet contributed to the 10 points he recorded altogether, with Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers believing they may have made one of the bargain buys of the season with the Spanish right-back costing a mere £6.2m.

MIDFIELDERS

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£7.1m) - 10 points

Hojbjerg rounded off Southampton's victory at Crystal Palace and made 63 successful passes during the match, earning tier one bonus points in the process, which proved the difference in edging out Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) to a place in the side. A tiny 0.4 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses backed the Denmark international.

Eden Hazard (£11.8m) - 13 points

Eden Hazard started the season in fine form

Two starts, two appearances in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week and two Sky Sports Man of the Match awards. The tricky Belgian notched his second goal in succession in Chelsea's win over Bournemouth. The correlation between his performances and selection in Sky Sports Fantasy Football teams makes for good reading, as the second highest points scorer in the game has gone from 12.1 per cent selection last week to 14.6 per cent currently.

Philip Billing (£6.8m) - 14 points

Billing scored his first goal of the season in the Terriers' draw at Goodison Park, already surpassing his total for last year with only four games gone. He was also dogged in defence, making four tackles, recognised through his Sky Sports Man of the Match award.

STRIKERS

Romelu Lukaku (£12.7m) - 18 points

Lukaku was back to his best with a brace in his Sky Sports Man of the Match performance that helped Manchester United dispatch Burnley. This, combined with earning tier one bonus points, contributed to his 18-point haul for the weekend, more Sky Sports Fantasy Football points than any other player.

Alexandre Lacazette (£11.4m) - 17 points

Alexandre Lacazette fired Arsenal to victory at Cardiff

Arsenal just got over the line against Cardiff and that was largely due to a Sky Sports Man of the Match performance from Lacazette. The Frenchman scored the important winner for Unai Emery's side, while setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal too.

Glenn Murray (£9.6m) - 13 points

Murray scored both goals in Brighton's 2-2 draw with Fulham, taking his total to three for the season. His attacking threat was highlighted further through the tier one bonus points he earned for shots on target.