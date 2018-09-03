Ref Watch: Steven Gerrard wrong over Old Firm foul, says Dermot Gallagher

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was left fuming with the officials after the Old Firm

Dermot Gallagher says Steven Gerrard was wrong to feel incensed about Celtic's Old Firm winner against Rangers.

Gallagher also feels Allan McGregor should have been sent off at Parkhead, and also believes Marcus Rashford's sending off was correct, but Ben Mee should have gone too as Man Utd beat Burnley on Sunday.

Here, former Premier League referee Gallagher gives his views on the big decisions...

Gerrard right to be incensed?

2:29 Gerrard insists the officials cost his side at Parkhead Gerrard insists the officials cost his side at Parkhead

Incident: Rangers appeal for a foul on Jack Ryan by Tom Rogic in the lead up to Olivier Ntcham's winner in the second half. Steven Gerrard was left incensed by the match officials after the game.

Dermot's verdict: "He may well have been calling a foul, but to give Tom Rogic the advantage. If you look, it looks as though Jack jumps into Rogic, I don't think Rogic does a lot wrong. I don't think it was a foul, and if it was a foul, I think it was against the Rangers player."

5:02 Celtic 1-0 Rangers Celtic 1-0 Rangers

McGregor should see red

Incident: Allan McGregor kicks out at Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer after punching away a cross, but referee Willie Collum sees nothing.

Dermot's verdict: "Everybody who has seen it knows it is wrong. He would have got sent off, and it would also have been a penalty. The ball was still live."

Rashford right to see red

Incident: Marcus Rashford moves his head towards Phil Bardsley after the Burnley player kicked out at him. Bardsley does move his head back towards Rashford, but the Man Utd man is sent off by Jon Moss. Bardsley gets a yellow.

2:58 Burnley 0-2 Man Utd Burnley 0-2 Man Utd

Dermot's verdict: "The referee's placed their flag firmly in the sand last week with Richarlison's sending off for violent conduct. A similar decision has happened this weekend, Jon Moss has made the correct decision. It's not acceptable. The kick out was overlooked or missed by the referee."

Mee stops goalscoring chance

Incident: With Romelu Lukaku racing through on goal, Ben Mee comes from behind, handles the ball and stops Lukaku. Referee Moss doesn't give a foul, and eventually gives a throw-in.

Dermot's verdict: "The only explanation I can offer is that Jon Moss can't have seen it. If he sees it, he has to penalise. He obviously hasn't seen it."

Lacazette just level

2:58 Cardiff 2-3 Arsenal Cardiff 2-3 Arsenal

Incident: Alexandre Lacazette slips through the Cardiff defence to score Arsenal's winner, but the Cardiff players feel he was offside.

Dermot's verdict: "Just onside. Great decision. Week after week, these guys are exceptional at what they do."

Questions for Dermot

If he could change one rule, what would it be? — William Jersey (@EarlofJersey) September 3, 2018

Dermot says: "No subs in stoppage time!"

If a goalkeeper puts the ball up one of his teammates shirt and the player legs it up the other end, drops it out 6 yards out and catches it sweet on the volley in the upper echelons will the goal stand ? Genuine question — BOB (@TheWednesday76) September 3, 2018

Dermot says: "Foul against the player with the ball up his shirt and a yellow card for ungentlemanly conduct."