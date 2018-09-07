Tottenham's Lucas Moura wins Premier League Player of the Month

Lucas Moura celebrates his second goal for Spurs against Man Utd

Lucas Moura has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for August after a string of fine performances for Tottenham.

Moura, who has been given a run in the Spurs team under Mauricio Pochettino with Heung-Min Son on international duty with South Korea, has enjoyed his finest spell at the club since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The 26-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in Spurs' 3-1 win over Fulham, and then put in a man-of-the-match performance as Pochettino's side won 3-0 at Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

3:00 Highlights: Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham Highlights: Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham

Moura scored twice in that game, and has now given Pochettino a selection headache for when Son returns to the squad following international duty.

Moura's Spurs take on Liverpool at Wembley after the international break, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 15.

2:37 Highlights: Fulham 4-2 Burnley Highlights: Fulham 4-2 Burnley

In the other August awards, Watford's Javi Gracia picked up Manager of the Month, while Jean Michael Seri won Goal of the Month for his fine strike for Fulham in their 4-2 home win over Crystal Palace.