Monday's Manchester United transfer rumours: Hirving Lozano, Daley Blind and Cristiano Ronaldo

United are targeting a move for Hirving Lozano

Manchester United close in on a move for a World Cup star as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Monday, July 9.

United will open negotiations with Hirving Lozano and PSV after the Mexico international had an impressive World Cup, according to reports in the Star.

The 22-year-old winger is contracted to the Eredivisie club until the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ajax want to re-sign defender Daley Blind from United if they fail to recruit Boca Juniors centre-back Lisandro Magallan, says the Daily Mail.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has admitted he is interested in bringing Blind back to the club this summer.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected a big-money switch to the Chinese Super League, reports Marca.

United had recently been linked with a move to bring the Portuguese to Old Trafford.