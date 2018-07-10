Tuesday's Manchester United transfer rumours: Nabil Fekir, Willian and Cristiano Ronaldo

Nabil Fekir will not be going to Man Utd, according to reports

Man Utd will not be going for a Liverpool transfer target as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Tuesday, July 10.

Manchester United have reportedly opted against pursuing a deal for Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas recently revealed he had spoken to Jose Mourinho, but no deal is on the table from Man Utd.

The newspaper also reports that Manchester United are among a number of clubs interested in signing Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland.

Last week, Molde director Oystein Neerland said United scouts have watched striker Haaland on numerous occasions and the teenager boosted his reputation with a double against Valerenga on Sunday night.

"There are a lot of interested clubs, including Manchester United," Neerland said. "I know that there have been representatives from them at Aker Stadium on several occasions this season."

The Daily Express also reports that Chelsea could cash-in on Manchester United transfer target Willian, with Mourinho keen to be reunited with the midfielder.

Chelsea could be open to doing a deal with two years left on his current contract, although United may face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

Willian could be on his way out of Chelsea

Juventus are also close to agreeing a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, according to Sky sources.

It is understood there could be significant developments in the next 48 hours, with Real expected to make a final decision about how to proceed with the offer from Juventus.

The Serie A side are hoping to push through a club-record £88m deal for the 33-year-old, who is set to leave Madrid after nine years at the Bernabeu.