Thai boys football team invited to Old Trafford by Manchester United after cave rescue

Members of a boys football team from Thailand are seen while trapped in a cave in Chiang Rai on July 4, 2018

The 12 members of a Thai youth football team and their coach rescued from a cave have been invited to Old Trafford by Manchester United.

Royal Thai Navy Seals confirmed the rescue operation was complete on Tuesday afternoon (UK time) after three days of heroic efforts by divers, with all of those trapped carried out alive.

The 12 boys, aged 11-16, and their coach, 25, are part of Wild Boars Football Club in Thailand. They were trapped by floods more than two weeks ago.

Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances transport rescued boys in Thailand

FIFA has invited the team to attend the World Cup final on Sunday, but doctors have said they would need to stay in hospital for at least a week to ensure they are in good health.

Two of the eight rescued so far have shown signs of a potential lung infection, but there is a hope they could honour the invite. When the first four were rescued, one of the first things they asked was how the tournament was going.

We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season. pic.twitter.com/5CGMoD1Msq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 10, 2018

The whole team have also received an invite from Manchester United, though.

"MUFC is relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe," Manchester United have said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season."

England defender Kyle Walker also expressed his relief the team had been rescued, posting a picture of one of the boys who was in an England shirt.

Walker tweeted: "Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I'd like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address?"