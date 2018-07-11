Wednesday's Manchester United transfer rumours: Victor Lindelof, Gareth Bale and Toby Alderweireld

Victor Lindelof could be leaving Man Utd this summer

A Man Utd defender could be on his way out on loan as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Wednesday, July 11.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is wanted by a number of clubs on loan, including former side Benfica, according to The Sun.

However, it is reported that Jose Mourinho will dismiss any offers as he wants the Sweden international to have a greater role in the side this season.

Man Utd have opened talks over a deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Il Messaggero.

The Serbia international has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, with United moving quickly before Real Madrid approach the 23-year-old.

Now that Belgium have been knocked out of the World Cup, Man Utd are planning to move for Toby Alderweireld, according to the Daily Express.

Mourinho wants a new central defender for the upcoming season, and Alderweireld has been identified as a main target.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus move will not distract Gareth Bale seeking talks with Real Madrid amid Manchester United rumours, the Daily Star reports.

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to Old Trafford

With Zinedine Zidane also leaving the club, the newspaper says there is renewed hope that Bale could become the main man at the Bernabeu.

Staying on the continent and Man Utd have also been linked to Leonardo Bonucci and Alessandro Romagnoli by Corriere dello Sport.

The publication reports that the Premier League side will go up against Paris Saint-Germain for the duo who are currently at AC Milan.