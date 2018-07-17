Manchester United unveil home kit for 2018-19 season

Manchester United have launched their new home kit

Manchester United have launched their new home kit for the 2018-19 campaign.

The traditional red shirt features black detailing resembling a train track, accompanied by black shorts and red and black socks.

A statement released by the Old Trafford club read: "The latest jersey marks 140 years since the club was founded, with a train track graphic referencing United's original name; Newton Heath (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway) Cricket and Football Club.

The shirt features black stripes meant to resemble a train track

"The team was originally formed in 1878 by the Carriage and Waggon department of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath and initially played games against other departments and rail companies at their home ground at North Road, Manchester.

"In 1892, the club entered the English First Division - the highest league in the country at the time, before changing its name to the now world-renowned Manchester United in 1902, and moving to the iconic stadium of Old Trafford in 1910."

Jesse Lingard models the club's new home kit

Richard Arnold, group managing director at United, added: "There are many great moments in this club's fantastic history, and none more so important than the year the club was founded, back in 1878.

"This shirt from adidas pays homage to the year we were founded, and marks 140 years of footballing success."

United will sport their kit during their pre-season tour of the United States, which gets underway on July 20 with a friendly against Club America.