Jose Mourinho hopes for solution to Alexis Sanchez visa problem

Alexis Sanchez has not been able to join Manchester United on tour in the USA

Jose Mourinho is hopeful Alexis Sanchez will still be able to play some part of their pre-season tour of the USA despite having been denied a visa to enter the country.

Sanchez accepted a 16-month suspended jail sentence in Spain earlier this year for tax fraud, which has led to the problem.

No one found guilty of fraud can be granted a visa to enter the US, although a waiver scheme does exist, which it is understood United are trying to use to allow the Chile international to travel at some point.

"I don't know about Sanchez. He's very sad, it's not good for him or me, not good for anyone," Mourinho said at his news conference ahead of their friendly against Club America.

"There is no one to blame - the club is making an effort. I have to respect the US authorities in their process of selection of visas. I hope he will come to join us.

"It's important to work with [Juan] Mata, [Anthony] Martial and Alexis as they will be the players we think that will start our season in attack."

Players involved in the World Cup have been extra time off and although Mourinho admits that presents some problems, he is keen for some of his fringe players to have the opportunity to impress.

"[Nemanja] Matic, [David] De Gea and Fred will come next week, but I don't have all my players," he added.

"I'm not worried about playing against Liverpool or Real or AC Milan [in the International Champions Cup], but I am worried because I am not training with all my players. It is what it is and we have to make the best of it.

"It's maybe good for Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira, just back from loan - I'll take the positives."

Jose Mourinho poses with actor and Man Utd fan Gary Oldman at training in Los Angeles

United have signed goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke and Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk during the transfer window but Mourinho would not be drawn on any possible further arrivals.

"I'm not going to say someone is coming or no-one is coming," he said. "We did Lee Grant because we have a fantastic young keeper in Joel Pereira - he has to play. I believe he will be a Man United 'keeper.

"To protect that position, and so Joel can play, we got Lee. Joel will go on loan. We started the process with Fred a long time ago; we think he is the type of player we need to complement our midfielders."

Mourinho also had words of encouragement for Paul Pogba, who won the World Cup with France, scoring in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final.

I have to respect the US authorities in their process of selection of visas. I hope he will come to join us. Jose Mourinho

"To win the World Cup can only be a positive thing," added Mourinho. "It's amazing, fantastic. So many good players never had the chance to be a world champion.

"The future for him in the national team amongst that great group can only be brilliant. I hope that he understands why he was very good.

"I think that's the point about his performance level and his contribution to a winning team. It's about him understanding why he was so good, especially in the second part of the competition."

Watch Manchester United kick off the new Premier League season against Leicester on Friday, August 10, live on Sky Sports Premier League.