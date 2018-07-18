Luke Shaw wants to become first name on Jose Mourinho's Manchester United team-sheet

Luke Shaw takes part in a first team training session at UCLA as part of Manchester United's pre-season tour of the USA

Luke Shaw is determined to prove his worth to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho this season.

The 23-year-old has made just 22 Premier League appearances for United over the past two seasons, with Ashley Young establishing himself as Mourinho's first-choice option at left-back.

Shaw, who has one year left on his contract, has had to endure public criticism from Mourinho but he remains determined to show the Portuguese he has a future at United.

Jose Mourinho embraces Luke Shaw after taking him off at Old Trafford

Speaking to the media on United's pre-season tour of the United States, Shaw said: "There are opportunities for all the players, not just me. I look at it like that. The next five games are about fitness.

"I want to prove to the manager that I can be in his team. When everyone comes back, I still want to be the first name on the team-sheet. It's time for me to show him I can be in the team."

United made Shaw the-then most expensive teenager in world football in 2014 when they paid £30m to sign him from Southampton in June 2014.

Luke Shaw suffered a double leg fracture during this challenge by Hector Moreno

After making 16 Premier League appearances in his first season at Old Trafford, Shaw's progress was severely halted in September 2015 when he suffered a double leg fracture in a tackle by PSV Eindhoven's Hector Moreno.

When asked how he views his four seasons at United, Shaw admitted: "It has been disappointing. I look back over the last few years and I've not had a massive run in the team.

"The year I broke my leg I felt strong - it was unfortunate. I know what I can do and that's why I am still here.

"I don't think I would still be involved if the manager didn't believe in me."